Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate breaks cover as the fastest DBS to date

As the production of the current generation of the Aston Martin DBS nears its end, the carmaker has now introduced the DBS 770 Ultimate - a limited edition series. It is being touted as the most powerful production Aston Martin ever, and the fastest and most powerful DBS to date. The highly-collectible celebration of the carmaker's flagship Super GT will be available in both Coupe and Volante form.

The model will be limited to 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes – with all examples already sold ahead of the release. The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate features a quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 engine which is capable of churning out 770PS at 6500rpm and 900Nm of torque from just 1800rpm to 5000rpm. The vehicle can gain a top speed of 211mph.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate receives a unique transmission calibration to enhance shift speeds and driver interaction

The engine of the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate benefits from modified air and ignition pathways together with a 7% increase in maximum turbo boost pressure. Transmission duties are performed by a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) mounted at the rear of the car. In addition, DBS 770 Ultimate receives a unique transmission calibration to enhance shift speeds and driver interaction.

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate also introduces a new solid mounted steering column, helping improve the direct nature of the steering response and increase the level of detailed feedback.

On the inside, the DBS 770 Ultimate retains the instantly recognisable cabin environment of the current DBS. Signifying its halo positioning, DBS 770 Ultimate comes with Sports Plus Seats trimmed in full semi-aniline leather and Alcantara, featuring a ‘fluted’ quilt and perforation pattern as standard. Carbon Fibre Gearshift paddles are also fitted as standard.

The models also come fitted with a unique set of sill plaques showcasing the Aston Martin Wings, DBS 770 Ultimate logo and Limited-Edition numbering, signifying the vehicle as one of 300 Coupes or 199 Volantes.

