Alto completes 20 years in India: Five reasons for its dominance

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been a trusted and preferred option for countless households - 40 lakh to be exact - over the course of two decades since being launched in India. At a time when a plethora of options exist in every segment in the Indian car market, the entry-level segment remains the most closely watched, also because it fulfills aspirations of buyers who want to upgrade from bikes and scooters to vehicles. As such, several products have been launched over the past several years - some very capable and affordable, but Alto has held on to the crown with equal doses of determination and stubborn-ness.

Determination and stubborn-ness alone may not ensure consistent success and so, here are five factors that have actively helped Alto to continuously lead the way in its segment: