A timeline of country's most affordable hatchback - Alto

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 07, 2023

Maruti Alto has crossed a significant milestone of finding 45 lakh customers in India

The hatchback has been on sale in India for 23 years

Launched in 2000, the hatchback became the country's most-selling car in four years

In 2010, the company launched the first gen Alto K10 and a CNG version

 Check product page

In 2012, Alto 800 was launched and the brand reached 20-lakh sales milestone

 Second generation of Alto K10 was launched in 2014

Last year, the company launched the third gen model of Alto K10

Now, in 2023, the model has garnered 45-lakh customers

 It is fuel efficient and low on maintenance, making it a good entry-level choice
 For detailed report...
Click Here