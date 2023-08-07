A timeline of country's most affordable hatchback - Alto

Maruti Alto has crossed a significant milestone of finding 45 lakh customers in India
The hatchback has been on sale in India for 23 years
Launched in 2000, the hatchback became the country's most-selling car in four years
In 2010, the company launched the first gen Alto K10 and a CNG version
In 2012, Alto 800 was launched and the brand reached 20-lakh sales milestone
Second generation of Alto K10 was launched in 2014
Last year, the company launched the third gen model of Alto K10
Now, in 2023, the model has garnered 45-lakh customers
It is fuel efficient and low on maintenance, making it a good entry-level choice