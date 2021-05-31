All-new Kia Sportage SUV teased ahead of July debut

South Korean auto major Kia has teased its fifth-generation Sportage SUV online ahead of the nearing launch in July 2021. As it appears, the new generation iteration of the Kia Sportage SUV will come with a bold and contemporary design.

The updated Kia Sportage gets a more muscular appearance while the silhouette of the outgoing model has been retained with further refinement. The automaker claims that this will help the SUV have a stronger road presence. The vehicle also gets prominent and sharp-looking headlamps with LED daytime running lights integrated. There is a black front grille spanning the width of the face, while the side profile gets big flared wheel arches, floating roof, crisp character lines.

Moving to the rear profile, the new Kia Sportage SUV gets a roof spoiler and styling LED taillights adding sportiness to the car. The new Kia Sportage gets the revamped brand logo and Sportage emblem as well.

Inside the cabin, the updated Sportage comes with a driver-oriented spacious appearance. Kia claims it will come with high-quality materials and innovative technologies onboard. Other details of the new generation Kia Sportage are yet to be disclosed.

Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center, Kia has said that the new Sportage has taken inspiration from an ethos, where nature meets technology. "The all-new Sportage challenges the norm with an adventurous and contemporary exterior and a carefully conceived, beautifully detailed interior. With the all-new Sportage, we were fully focused on challenging ourselves and pushing our fifth-generation SUV to a new level," he further added.