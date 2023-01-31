Copyright © HT Media Limited
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra hikes price of Scorpio Classic. Check new price list

Mahindra and Mahindra has hiked the prices of the Scorpio Classic SUV, which was launched last year. The carmaker has increased the price of the SUV by up to 85,000. The hike comes days after Mahindra had increased the price of the Scorpio-N, the new generation version of the classic version, by up to one lakh. Mahindra had revamped the old Scorpio model and rebadged it as Scorpio Classic soon after the launch of the Scorpio-N last year. It was launched at a starting price of 11.99 lakh and went up to 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM
Mahindra had launched the facelift version of the previous generation Scorpio, rebadged as the Scorpio Classic, at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the new price list, one will be able to drive home the base S variant of the Scorpio Classic SUV at a price of 12.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher variant, called S11, will now cost 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is important to note that the launch prices of the Scorpio Classic were introductory in nature.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic variantsOld price (in ex-showroom)New price (in ex-showroom)
S11.99 lakh12.84 lakh
S1115.49 lakh16.14 lakh

The Scorpio Classic remains quite identical to its original Scorpio look. There are certain small changes to make it slightly different. For instance, the alloy wheels now get a diamond-cut finish, there is Mahindra's new twins-peak logo, a redesigned bumper and a new grille. At the rear, the black pillars above the tail lamps are now finished in red. The SUV is sold in five colour schemes. There is Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey.

Among the changes inside the cabin of the Scorpio Classic SUV are the new dual-tone leather seats, arm rests for passengers, height adjustable driver seat, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and reverse parking camera. The steering wheel now gets a leatherette finish and piano-black inserts.

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

Under the hood, the Scorpio Classic SUV comes powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, mated to cable shift 6-speed transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 132 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio Scorpio Classic Scorpio-N Mahindra and Mahindra
