Check out Mahindra Scorpio N's GNCAP crash test rating

Global NCAP tested the Mahindra Scorpio N in 2022.
Mahindra Scorpio N scored 5 stars in Adult Occupant protection
The Scorpio N scored 3 stars in Child occupant protection
Global NCAP said that the protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good
In terms of side impact, head, chest, abdomen and pelvis protection was good.
In side pole impact, there was good protection to the head, abdomen and pelvis, and weak protection to the chest.
The SUV was equipped with Electronic Stability Control
The Scorpio N costs between ₹13.26 lakh and ₹24.53 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
It is available with a petrol as well as a diesel engine. Both engines are offered with a manual gearbox and an automatic transmission.