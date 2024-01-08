2024 Hyundai Creta launch: Design sketches of updated SUV revealed

2024 Hyundai Creta is possibly the biggest launch of the calendar year and ahead of its price announcement on January 16, the company has released the official design sketches of the mid-size SUV that has been on Indian roads since 2015.

The Hyundai Creta is the most popular mid-size SUV in the Indian market, a distinction it has held on to despite a flurry of newer rivals challenging its dominance. Little wonder then that the 2024 Hyundai Creta is making some very big promises, the biggest perhaps being its design updates on the outside.

The updated Creta will get an all-new grille at the front, refreshed head light units and a distinct DRL signature on the face. The bumper on the 2024 Creta has been reworked as well. Additionally, the alloy designs have been updated while the rear profile sports a completely new tail light design, complete with a stretched light bar.

