2022 Formula One car is here, radical regulations are shaping new design

"Race cars are neither ugly nor beautiful. They become beautiful when they win," this was the famous quote of Scuderia Ferrari's founder Enzo Ferrari, who himself was an avid motorsports lover and a racing driver as well.

The proud Italian autopreneur would have loved watching 2022 Formula One when the F1 racing circuits around the world will see the completely new racing cars scorching their tyres on the tracks. A life-size model of the 2022 Formula One car has been revealed at the Silverstone, ahead of British Grand Prix.

The new Formula One car shows the world how new regulations are influencing a completely new design for the F1 models. Its chassis comes with a redesigned appearance compared to the current F1 models.

Bargeboards have been completely outlawed. The front wing of the 2022 car come much more simplified compared to the 2021 models. The rear wing of this car banishes endplates and the strong vortices they shed.

The underbody of the 2022 model receives a host of changes that increases aerodynamic efficiency significantly. Fins and aerodynamic tunnels underneath the bodywork will ensure ground effect downforce for the 2022 Formula One cars. This changes the way the air passes over and under the racing car.

Instead of being flat, there will be two long air tunnels on the floor, ensuring the car's total downforce is generated from the underbody. This will help it to create a much cleaner wake.

The large 18-inch wheel rims grabs attention at the very first glimpse. The introduction of wheel covers too is another fresh design element for Formula One cars.

The aim of the new regulations is to make Formula One racing more exciting and spectacular for the participants and viewers. The new design is claimed to make the 2022 cars able to follow and overtake rival cars easily and more frequently. Another interesting part of the 2022 Formula One car designing is these should not be expensive, as the teams are now operating under budget restriction.