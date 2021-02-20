2021 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV breaks cover

Mitsubishi has revealed the fourth-generation Outlander SUV which sits at the very top of brand's global SUV line-up. It has been rolled out with Mitshubishi's fresh design language which will also be later on introduced to the rest of the company's line-up globally. It also comes out as the first car that has been built under the Renault-Nissan Influence. It shares its underpinnings with SUVs like the Nissan Rogue.

The 2021 Outlander features the company's new ‘Dynamic Shield’ design at the front which contributes to a bolder look. The new model also features an updated chrome styling at the front integrated with new, ultra-slim LED headlights.

Under the hood, it gets a Nissan-sourced 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine. The top-of-the-line trims also get four-wheel drive and six different driving modes. Also, the company has added five driving modes on the lower placed two-wheel-drive models.

The car features a seven-seat layout and sports features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 9.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, navigation integrating what3words technology, a 10.8-inch head-up display, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, wireless device charging, USB-A and USB-C charging sockets. Some of the key safety features on the car include Mitsubishi’s driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assistance, 11 airbags, and more.

It is headed for the North American market which will be the first one to receive the new SUV across the globe. It is not going to be launched in Europe as the company has already stopped importing cars to the continent. As far as the Indian market goes, there is no official confirmation if it will arrive here or not.