Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 on road price in Gwalior starts from Rs. 3.27 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.41 Lakhs in Gwalior.
The
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Base and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black.
Visit your nearest
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 dealers and showrooms in Gwalior for best offers.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 on road price breakup in Gwalior includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is mainly compared to BMW G 310 GS which starts at Rs. 2.9 Lakhs in Gwalior, KTM 390 Adventure which starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs in Gwalior and Honda CRF300L starting at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Gwalior.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Base ₹ 3.27 Lakhs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Pass ₹ 3.31 Lakhs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White ₹ 3.36 Lakhs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black ₹ 3.41 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
