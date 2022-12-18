Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home How-to How To Clean Car Ac Vents: Easy Ways

Air conditioning is one of the most overworked components of any passenger vehicle cabin. The dust particles on the AC vents make things look ugly and unhealthy for the occupants inside as well. Hence, it is important to keep the AC vents clean and dust free. It is recommended to clean the AC vents at least every month or two or more often if you notice dust formation there. However, cleaning the narrow spaces between the in-car AC vents can be a difficult task if you try to do it using a simple cloth. An inexpensive foam paintbrush can make your job easy and quick.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Dec 2022, 12:45 PM
A car's air conditioning system's proper functionality can be ensured following some easy steps.

Also Read : How to adjust engine idle speed in a motorcycle: Easy steps

If turning on the air conditioning system releases an odd odour of fungus inside the cabin, you should use a disinfectant spray cleaner. To prevent fungal growth inside the air conditioning system, make sure to periodically dry out the AC vents by blowing the fan on maximum with the AC turned off. Also, ensure to clear away any dust that collects around the cabin air filter.

Here are some easy ways to ensure your in-car AC vents are clean.

Use a foam paintbrush and homemade cleaner

Purchase a foam paintbrush, which would be a perfect tool to get deep into the spaces between the AC vents' slats. These paintbrushes are inexpensive and easily available as well. Dab the paintbrush in a homemade cleaning solution of warm water and vinegar. Insert the paintbrush between each vent slat to remove dust and grime. Rinse the brush as required to remove the dust. Finish by wiping off the vents with a dry brush.

Replace the car's cabin air filter

Most modern cars come with an easily replaceable cabin air filter, which can be accessed from the cabin only. Check the user manual to learn how to remove and replace it. Lowering the glove compartment and removing a couple of screws can give you access to the cabin air filter cover. Remove it and pull the old filter out of its housing and replace it with a new one. Usually, a cabin air filter should be replaced with a new one every 24,000 km. Consider changing it more frequently if you live in urban areas with a higher pollution level.

Clear off air intake vents with a brush

The cabin air intakes are on the exterior of the car around the windshield cowling. Brush away the debris using a handheld brush. Spray inside the vents with a sanitiser.

Spray cabin AC vents with disinfectant cleaner

Close the car doors and windows. Also, ensure the car is off, and the key is out of the ignition. Spray the disinfectant on the in-cabin AC vents with an enzymatic cleaner. After spraying is done, start the engine after a few minutes and set both the air conditioner and fan blower to the maximum. After around 10 minutes, turn off the AC, open all car doors and let the fan blow for another 10 minutes. This will ensure the AC vents are dried and the moisture inside the cabin is blown away.

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2022, 12:45 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance
