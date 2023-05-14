Driving in a cabin with odour could be irritating and unhygienic

Published May 14, 2023

A car cabin that smells good makes the occupants feel good

Here are some easy tips to follow to keep the cabin odourless

Open doors and windows to let fresh air in and pass the odours away

Avoid eating inside the cabin as it may litter the seats and floor

Putting some coffee beans inside the cabin can act like a great air freshener

Cleaning the cabin in a regular interval is necessary to keep it hygienic and odourless

Use essential oil based fragrance to keep the odours away inside the car cabin

Putting scented candles is an easy way to drive away odours inside a car cabin

Following these tips can make your driving experience pleasant
