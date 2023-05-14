A car cabin that smells good makes the occupants feel good
Here are some easy tips to follow to keep the cabin odourless
Open doors and windows to let fresh air in and pass the odours away
Avoid eating inside the cabin as it may litter the seats and floor
Putting some coffee beans inside the cabin can act like a great air freshener
Cleaning the cabin in a regular interval is necessary to keep it hygienic and odourless
Use essential oil based fragrance to keep the odours away inside the car cabin
Putting scented candles is an easy way to drive away odours inside a car cabin
Following these tips can make your driving experience pleasant