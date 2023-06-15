Cyclone Biparjoy: How to keep your vehicle safe

India's west coast faces another severe cyclonic storm called Cyclone Biparjoy. The cyclone is slated to land on Thursday afternoon and lash several states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, New Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh with heavy rain. The weather forecast has revealed that this stormy weather and heavy rain will continue across these states for the next four days.

As the country's western states, along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi, brace for the impact, here are some key tips to follow if you are a car owner. Following these tips will help you to protect your car from nature's wrath.

Find a safe parking spot

A vehicle parked in an open area during a severe cyclonic storm could be disastrous for the car or two-wheeler. Avoid parking the vehicle in the open or under a tree, or near a fragile structure, especially if you are living in a coastal area. It is best to find a close door garage or at least a covered parking with a concrete shade above.

Use a vehicle body cover

Using a car body cover or a motorcycle body cover is always recommended. When the weather is normal or during such a cyclonic storm. During storms, numerous flying debris can cause damage to your vehicle. These can leave dents or scratch marks on your vehicle. A good quality heavy body cover can protect your vehicle from such flying debris.

Keep the vehicle tied with a structure

In case of a severe cyclonic storm, the wind speed is very high, which can move the vehicle from its place and even topple it as well. To prevent that, use a rope or chain to tie the vehicle with a structure, possibly a concrete one.

Avoid parking or driving through low-lying areas

If you park your vehicle in a low-lying area where water-logging is an issue, avoid that. During a cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall is a common thing, and this could result in waterlogging. Hence, avoid parking your vehicle in such a place or also don't drive your vehicle in that area.

Drive with hazard lights on

During a storm and rainy weather, visibility gets impacted heavily. If you are compelled to drive during a storm and heavy rainfall, use hazard lamps of your vehicle, as it will allow other drivers to see your location.

