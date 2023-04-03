Nexon EV Max vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max T-roc Brand Tata Volkswagen Price ₹ 17.74 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Range 453 km/charge - Mileage - 17.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 40.5 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 15 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.