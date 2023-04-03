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Tata Nexon EV Max vs Volkswagen T-Roc

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Nexon EV Max and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW and Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV Max vs T-Roc Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexon ev max T-roc
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 17.74 Lakhs₹ 21.35 Lakhs
Range453 km/charge-
Mileage-17.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity40.5 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1498 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time15 Hrs-

Filters
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
1.5 TSI
₹21.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp 250 Nm-
Driving Range
437 Km1053.15
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Battery
40.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Battery Charging
15 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Range
437 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson strut with coil springIndependent with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with dual path StrutTwist beam axle with separate spring & shock absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.5
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 55 R17
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16215 / 55 R17
Width
1811 mm1819
Length
3993 mm4234
Height
1616 mm1573
Wheelbase
2498 mm2590
Ground Clearance
205 mm-
Kerb Weight
1400 kg1350
Doors
5 Doors5
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
350 litres445
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
22
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Rub - Strips
BlackChrome Inserts
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
34
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rearHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
CD Player
NoYes
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Find My Car
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack and White
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,72,12324,51,787
Ex-Showroom Price
17,74,00021,35,000
RTO
20,0002,24,230
Insurance
77,62392,057
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,23952,698
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
17 May 2022
Tata Nexon EV Max has a top speed of 140 kmph, gets multi-mode regen, offers 250 Nm of torque and a slew of cabin features.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look
13 May 2022
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