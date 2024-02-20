Yamaha RX100 to comeback in India, likely to get a 225.9 cc engine: Report

The Yamaha RX100 is one of the iconic motorcycles that ruled the Indian roads and hearts of millions of Indian riders. Once celebrated as the pinnacle of efficiency, the Yamaha RX100 still continues to enchant hearts, maintaining its appeal even after decades since it was discontinued, as the Japanese two-wheeler major ended the motorcycle's production run in March 1996. However, this iconic motorcycle is all set to make a comeback in the Indian market, claims a report by Livemint.

The iconic Yamaha RX100 is reportedly set to make a triumphant return in India, which has sparked enthusiasts' excitement. However, despite the comeback of the revered RX nameplate, the nomenclature may come as different than RX100. Also, to meet the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, the revamped iteration of the motorcycle would reportedly come equipped with a powerful 225.9 cc engine, which would be capable of churning out an impressive power output of 20.1 bhp and a peak torque of 19.93 Nm.

Being based on the iconic RX100, the upcoming model would carry some signature styling elements from the original motorcycle. The report also claims that it would come priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This strategic pricing approach reportedly aims to strike a balance between affordability and premium experience. However, Yamaha itself has not revealed any details about the upcoming iteration of the RX100.

New Yamaha RX100: Why a 225.9 cc engine?

The Yamaha RX100 is not only known for its sleek and lightweight design, it was popular because of its sound and power as well. To recreate those criteria in a four-stroke model, the motorcycle has to get an engine with a displacement of a minimum of 200 cc. Keeping this fact in mind, Yamaha is working on a high-performance yet lightweight iteration of the motorcycle with a bigger engine, which marks the motorcycle's departure from its original 100 cc segment, as the original RX100 draws energy from a 98.2 cc two-stroke motor.

