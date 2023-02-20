Yamaha launches 2023 lineup of its 125 cc scooter range. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha Motor India has introduced the 2023 version of its 125 cc scooter range that includes Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid. All these models come with E20 fuel-compliant engine that delivers the same performance with significantly lower emissions. The models are also OBD2 compliant, enabling tracking data vital to the engine's health and performance in real-time.
The system also helps elevate the user's riding experience and reduces the amount of emissions produced by the scooters.