TVS Raider vs rivals: Price comparison

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of its new Raider 125cc motorcycle in the Indian market recently. The new Raider has been priced from ₹77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this cost, the new bike comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the other 125 cc bikes in the segment such as the Bajaj Pulsar 125, Hero Glamour and Honda Shine SP 125.

Here's how TVS' brand new product stands against its rivals in terms of pricing.