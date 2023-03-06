TVS HLX motorcycles sell 30 lakh units globally in 10 years. Details here

TVS HLX series motorcycles have sold a total of 30 lakh units globally across 54 countries, claims the homegrown two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. The automaker has said that this milestone is the fastest one achieved in 17 months. Also, the company sold these 30 lakh units globally in ten years after the motorcycle was launched in 2013.

The TVS HLX series motorcycles include models like TVS HLX Plus, TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150, TVS HLX 150 X, TVS HLX 150 DISC, and TVS HLX Gold. The automaker claims to have accomplished the mobility demands of rural and semi-urban consumers in countries across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America with the range of TVS HLX models.

The two-wheeler giant also claimed that the HLX series has a growing demand as it has been enabling last-mile connectivity in Africa, where these motorcycles are widely used as taxis providing transportation and connectivity to millions of passengers every day.

Speaking about the milestone achievement, K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, said that this milestone is an acknowledgement of the customer’s preference for the company's products across geographies. “We are delighted that our leading global brand, TVS HLX has achieved the landmark sales milestone of 3 million units across global markets. This milestone is a reinforcement of our endeavour to continue delighting our customers with superior products that complement with robust customer satisfaction initiatives. This milestone is an acknowledgement of the customers’ preference for our products across geographies. We thank our customers for their continuous support and trust reposed on the brand over the years," he added.

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business at TVS Motor Company, said that with TVS HLX, the company built a brand that is synonymous with durability and performance while ensuring continuous product improvement. “The milestone is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and highlights our strong production and network capabilities. With TVS HLX, we built a brand that is synonymous with durability and performance while ensuring continuous product improvement. TVS HLX is a testimony to the customer insight driven product development. We remain committed to bring quality products, provide the best after-sale services and easy availability of genuine parts for our customers across the markets," he added.

