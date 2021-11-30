This Indian e-cycle has a 100-km range, may outlast most electric scooters

Nexzu Mobility, a home-grown electric vehicle company in India, has revealed its Roadlark electric cycle with the big claim that it can be powered by battery for a range of around 100 kms. With range being a key consideration for those looking at an electric vehicle of any size, shape and feature, this could well help this e-cycle have the bragging rights in the two-wheeled segment.

Powered by a BLDC 250w 36v motor, the Nexzu Roadlark claims that in peddle-assist mode, it can be moved through 100 kms before needing to be plugged back in for a recharge. The company also claims that the Roadlark has a top speed of 25 kmph. “We are thrilled that Roadlark is the breakthrough product in the e-cycle space. We are elevating above the rest with an e-cycle that offers 100 km range," says Pankaj Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer at Nexzu Mobility. “This product is sure to boost e-cycle adoption, and is a promising innovation that can replace petrol scooters and mopeds in the years to come."

Cycling has emerged as a viable option for many in India and the world over, especially in Covid times when lockdown restrictions mean physical exercise isn't always easy to come by. Recreational cycling in many Indian cities has picked up pace and key players in the space are trying to wow prospective buyers with the promise of battery power.

With dealerships in Madurai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad and a few other cities, Nexzu Mobility is looking at expanding its pan-India presence with the Roadlark set up as a key product in the portfolio. For retail, the company says it follows a direct to home model with orders being placed on its official India website.