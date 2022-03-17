Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Himalayan: Five key differences to note

Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Himalayan shares pretty much the same equipment, engine and platform; but there are some key difference that make both the bikes different.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 was recently launched in the Indian market at ₹2.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle comes based on the Himalayan ADV and shares the same underpinnings too. While it shares the majority of its components from the Himalayan, here are some key differences that give it a distinctive appeal.

Smaller front wheel: The Scram 411 gets a smaller 19" wheel against the Himalayan which gets a proper ADV spec 21" wheel at the front. The use of a smaller wheel gives the Scram a tighter front rake by about half a degree, in addition to that, the ground clearance on the bike has also decreased which now stands at 200 mm.

Different riding stance: Royal Enfield has given the Scram 411 a slightly tweaked riding stance basically due to the lower position handlebar that is not only lower set but also closer to the rider. Moreover, the seat now sits lower at 795 mm which further makes the motorcycle easier to ride.

Updated body panels: While the Himalayan gets a front body-mounted, static headlamp, the Scram gets a dynamic bar-mounted front headlamp. Apart from this, there are several body panel updates on the Scram which don't get the rear luggage carrier rack and the front safety bars that come standard on the Himalayan. In addition, the Scram uses a mini bikini fairing panel underneath the fuel tank. Also, the Himalayan gets a sports-styled split seat setup, while the Scram gets a tucked-in, single-seat which is primarily designed for comfort.

Different meter console: The Scram gets a basic single pod cluster with an optional tripper navigation system, while the latter is offered as standard on the Himalayan.

Different engine tuning: Both the bikes share the same 411 cc single-cyl engine which delivers 32 Nm of torque. Also, the gearbox is the same 5-speed unit. However, the Scram 411 gets a differently tuned engine.

