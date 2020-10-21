Royal Enfield says 'all safe' after fire breaks out in transit stockyard

Royal Enfield on Wednesday issued a press statement informing that all its manpower and personnel were safe after a fire broke out at its transit stockyard at Kukas near Jaipur. The company further added that the incident did not have any adverse impact on its operations.

A fire broke out in a section of the warehouse and Royal Enfield informed that its team immediately began work with local police and fire department to bring the situation under control. At the time of publishing this report, the fire was 'largely contained' with 'negligible' damage to inventory.

The company further added that the building and the inventory is adequately insured and that the cause of the incident will be investigated. "The company will work with local authorities to assess this," the press statement concluded.