Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Registers 27% Growth In January 2023, Exports Drop By 22%

Royal Enfield registers 27% growth in January 2023, exports drop by 22%

Royal Enfield reported its sales for the month of January 2023 and the company’s cumulative sales (domestic + exports) stood at 74,746 units, registering a 27 per cent increase in volumes year-on-year. In comparison, the motorcycle maker sold 58,838 units in January 2022 with the low baseline being a result of a recovering market in the post-pandemic era.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 02 Feb 2023, 12:11 PM
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield continues to positive run on the sales front and recently launched its new flagship - Super Meteor 650

Domestic sales continued to be dominant with 67,702 units sold last month, a hike of 36.2 per cent over 49,726 units sold in January 2022. Exports for the same period declined from 9,112 units, registering a drop of 22.7 per cent over 7,044 units sold a year ago.

Also Read : 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 first ride review: Another winner for RE!

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc | Petrol | Manual | 36 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Duke
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Yamaha Sr400
339 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 400nk
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2021 R3
231 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking about the performance in January 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield said, “We have begun the new year with encouraging performance in the domestic market. Super Meteor 650, our most awaited cruiser, which was launched last month across India and Europe has received an exceptional response and initial bookings have been promising."

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield sales auto sales two wheeler sales
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS