Royal Enfield 650 Twins owners can finally get alloys but there's a catch

Ever since Royal Enfield launched the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in the Indian market, owners have been asking for a set of alloy wheels. This is because the spoked wheels the motorcycles come with can puncture because of the tube-type tyres. At the end of the day, there are some people who just prefer the peace of mind that alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Yes, the brand recently did launch the Blacked-out edition of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 but the rest of the variants still do not get the alloys even as a genuine accessory.

However, now a person can order alloys as individual spare parts from Royal Enfield. The front alloy is priced at ₹7,500 while the rear one costs ₹9,000. The person would need to buy separate tubeless tyres with the alloys. The difference between buying as spare parts and as a genuine accessory is that the front and rear alloy comes as individuals whereas if bought as an accessory, the manufacturer will offer them as one set. Having said that, it is expected that Royal Enfield will offer alloys as an accessory once the supply chain is back to normal with OBD2-compliant models.

Also Read : E20 fuel-ready Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts reaching dealerships: Details

Apart from this, the brand recently launched a new touring seat for the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. It is priced at ₹5,950. The brand is also working on a new tail tidy for the motorcycles that will come with a new circular LED tail lamp as well. Apart from this, the brand will be launching Tripper navigation for the 650 Twins. It is expected that the Tripper will be priced at ₹5,000. Finally, there will be the new LED turn indicators that will also be offered as a genuine accessory. All of these accessories were recently spotted on a Continental GT 650.

First Published Date: