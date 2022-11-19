RE Super Meteor 650 pre-bookings begin exclusively at Rider Mania 2022

Having made its global debut at the EICMA Motorcycle Show earlier this month, Royal Enfield has now showcased the Super Meteor 650 at Rider Mania 2022, the brand’s annual motorcycle festival. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is undoubtedly the star attraction this year and to make things special, prospective customers can exclusively pre-book the model at the event. That said, the pre-bookings are only for attendees at Rider Mania and do not officially begin for customers at dealerships or online yet. The launch is expected to take place in January 2023.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the third offering to come out of the 650 platform after the Interceptor and Continental GT. Compared to the 650 Twins, the SM 650 is substantially heavier at 241 kg but also gets more metal components, a premium finish and even all-LED lighting. It is the most tech-friendly Royal Enfield to come out of Chennai so far. Power comes from the same 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine tuned for 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque available at 5,650 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield will offer the Super Meteor 650 in two versions - Standard and Tourer

Other features on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 include alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, the Tripper navigation system, USD front forks, and more. The model will be available in Standard and Tourer variant options and expect to see about seven colour options along with a vast array of accessories available. Prices for the Super Meteor 650 remain under wraps but the new RE flagship will command a premium and you can expect prices to be north of ₹3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

That said, it will continue to be a highly accessible middleweight tourer at this price point competing with the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Benelli 502C in India. Globally, it will also take on the BSA Gold Star 650 and Honda Rebel 500 among other offerings, depending on the market.

