How Maruti Suzuki drove to record 20 lakh sales mark in 2023

Maruti Suzuki sold over 20 lakh cars in the Indian market in 2023, a personal best for the company
The country's largest carmaker accounted for more than half of all new cars sold in India in 2023. The overall figure of over 41 lakh itself is a record
Demand for models like Alto and S-Presso was lukewarm
Even the compact car sub-segment which has Swift, WagonR and Ignis - among others - stuttered in December
Demand for Ciaz has been steadily falling because of the overall faring of sedan segment in the market
But turning towards SUVs has helped Maruti Suzuki enormously. The Brezza remains the power player for the brand
Fronx was launched early 2023 and the crossover SUV under Nexa has been an instant hit
Grand Vitara mid-size SUV too remains a formidable player in its segment
Adapting to the changing pattern of customer preference has helped Maruti Suzuki remain on top of its game and the market