Ola electric scooter open for bookings at 499: Five things to know

1 min read . 05:08 PM IST HT Auto Desk

Ola is promising to take India's electric vehicle space by storm and ahead of the launch of its much-touted and eagerly anticipated electric scooter, has opened bookings for it for a refundable amount of 499. The Ola electric scooter has been making a mile-long list of promises with several segment-first features. There is potential for the debut model from Ola to come out all guns blazing against more established rivals in the market and possibly accelerate EV adoption here.

Here are five key things to note about the Ola electric scooter and its bookings process:

  • Ola has confirmed that interested customers can book an Ola electric scooter on the company website for a refundable amount of 499. Those who make the bookings first can look forward to delivery on priority.
  • Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest electric two-wheeler factory being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu. The company has confirmed that its first phase of having an annual capacity of two million units is almost complete. The target is to ramp up this capacity to 10 million per annum by end of next year.
  • Ola Scooter has won a number of awards and the list includes IHS Markit Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award.
  • Ola Scooter is claimed to go from zero to 50% charge in 18 minutes and which would push it to across 75 kms. On full charge, the range is expected to be around 150 kms. It also gets full-LED lighting, fast charging capabilities, front disc brake, among others.
  • Ola Scooter, once officially launched, will take on a long list of rivals which includes Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak Electric and products from market leaders Hero Electric, among others.