Ola electric scooter open for bookings at 499: Five things to know

Ola electric scooter open for bookings at ₹499: Five things to know1 min read . 05:08 PM IST
- Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest electric two-wheeler factory being built in Tamil Nadu.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ola is promising to take India's electric vehicle space by storm and ahead of the launch of its much-touted and eagerly anticipated electric scooter, has opened bookings for it for a refundable amount of ₹499. The Ola electric scooter has been making a mile-long list of promises with several segment-first features. There is potential for the debut model from Ola to come out all guns blazing against more established rivals in the market and possibly accelerate EV adoption here.
Here are five key things to note about the Ola electric scooter and its bookings process: