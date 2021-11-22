New electric scooters in the block: Darwin launches three e-scooters

Darwin Platform Group on Monday has announced the launch of its electric scooter range in India. The EV maker launched D5, D7 and D14 electric scooters that are targeted at young generation buyers. The range of electric scooters was introduced by World Amateur Boxing champion Mary Kom.

(Also Read: Ola Electric delays deliveries of S1, S1 Pro e-scooters amid chip crisis: Report)

Darwin claims that all these three electric scooters offer battery swapping technology. The D5, D7 and D14 electric scooters come priced at ₹68,000, ₹73,000 and ₹77,000 (ex-showroom) respectively.

The company claims these electric scooters come loaded with a host of new technologies and features. The electric scooters come with stylish designs. Also, they come with features such as keyless entry, regenerative braking, LED display, USB mobile charging port, hazard switch etc.

As the EV manufacturer claims, these three electric scooters are capable of running up to 120 km on a single charge.

Speaking about the introduction of these three Darwin electric scooters, Raja Roy Choudhury, CEO, DPGC Group, said that the global automotive industry is in a transition phase and shifting towards electric mobility and in India and this transition has started to pick up the pace. "Darwin EVAT aims to contribute more to this electric revolution. Our EV segment was born with the idea of “Class Leading Products" that also promotes Green Revolution – an Eco-friendly Initiative," he further added.

Saurabh Mohan Saxena, Director and Head Automobile Business, said that “We are introducing EVs that are at par with Japanese Standards and have got an international quality certification with Quality Austria Central Asia. The company and group would initially invest nearly ₹450 Crore in this transformation and is taking a comprehensive approach, ranging from research and development to production of green vehicles, which also includes strategic collaborations and partnerships."