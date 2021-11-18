Top Sections
Live Launch: Suzuki's new electric scooter launch, features, range, specs
Suzuki's new e-scooter will get a fully digital instrument panel and sporty styling.

Live Launch: Suzuki's new electric scooter launch, features, range, specs

1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 02:23 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Suzuki will be rolling out a new scooter in the market today. It is likely to be an electric scooter. 

What is Suzuki Motorcycle India launching today?

  • Suzuki will be launching its new scooter in the Indian market today (November 18). The new scooter from the Japanese auto giant is most likely to be an electric scooter. Though details are yet not officially confirmed by the company.
  • Suzuki Motorcycle India has also recently rolled out a teaser clip of its upcoming scooter.

    As per the details revealed in the video, the scooter will receive a range of new and modern features. Check the teaser clip below:

  • As per the new teaser, Suzuki's upcoming scooter will feature a very sporty exterior design. From the looks of it, the scooter gets a sport-scooter-oriented body profile. There is an apron placed front headlamp, blinker set on the handlebar assembly, and twin triangular taillights.
  • As per the details available, the new scooter will also feature a fully digital instrument console. Whether or not it receives Bluetooth pairing will be announced in the later stage. But it is most likely to receive the same.
  • The upcoming Suzuki scooter features a dual-tone exterior paint theme. One of the options will sport a dark base theme complemented by a light neon yellow-ish hue over the body panels. 

  • First Published Date : 18 Nov 2021, 10:17 AM IST