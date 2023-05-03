KTM 390 Adventure V with lower seat height to be launched soon. Details

After introducing the more affordable 390 Adventure X recently, KTM India is now gearing up to introduce the more accessible 390 Adventure V in the country. The KTM 390 Adventure V will be a low-seat version of the adventure motorcycle, allowing for better “accessibility" to shorter riders. Dealer sources have confirmed the development to HT Auto with the launch imminent in a few days.

With the KTM 390 Adventure V, the seat is said to have gone down by about 25 mm at 830 mm, down from 855 mm on the standard version. This should help shorter riders keep their legs flat on the ground, making the bike more comfortable to move around at a standstill or when moving at slow speeds. KTM has said to have achieved this by reducing the suspension travel on this particular variant. That said, the exact details of the changes will be available when the bike goes on sale.

The KTM 390 Adventure low-seat variant is expected to arrive with all the bells and whistles

The low-seat KTM 390 Adventure will be based on the standard trim with all the bells and whistles including the TFT display with Bluetooth, traction control, riding modes, cornering ABS, quickshifter and more. Features like full-LED lighting, dual-channel ABS with off-road mode, slipper clutch and 12-volt USB socket are standard across the 390 ADV range. It’s likely that the more affordable 390 Adventure X could get a low-seat version at a later date.

There are no changes in the powertrain with the 373.27 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor doing its job. The engine churns out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Expect the new 390 Adventure V to get the latest colour options as well.

