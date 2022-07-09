HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hunter 350 to G 310 RR: Top upcoming premium bikes in India in 2022
From Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to BMW G 310 RR, here's a list of some top premium bikes to be launched in India later this year.
09 Jul 2022, 07:57 PM
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Royal Enfield will roll out the pricing of the Hunter 350 in India next month. While there is no official confirmation, the bike will be launched in the second week of August. The Hunter 350 will come out to be one of the most affordable models in the company's lineup which will rival the likes of the newly launched TVS Ronin.
2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster: Harley-Davidson Nightster India launch is just around the corner. The company has also teased the arrival of the motorcycle on its social media handles. Internationally, the bike is sold with aEuro5-compliant 975cc, 60-degree, V-twin engine that produces a maximum output of 90bhp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 95Nm at 5,750rpm. The India-spec model will also feature the same engine.
BMW G 310 RR: BMW Motorrad's G 310 RR will be launched in the country on July 15th. This bike will come out to be a rebadged version of the Apache RR 310 which is sold by TVS Motor. Apart from the change on the exterior paint livery, the rest of the details are bound to remain the same. Expect the pricing to be around ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom).
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: After the Hunter 350, the next bike to be rolled out in India will most likely be the Shotgun 650. It will be the production version of the SG650 which was showcased last year at the EICMA 2021. While there is no official confirmation, expect the bike to be rolled out sometime in late 2022.
Yamaha R7: Yamaha Motor India will launch its new R7 sport bike in India by the festive season of 2022, as per some media reports. Apart from this, the company could also roll out its naked street version MT-07 in the country around the same time. Yamaha plans to import both bikes in small numbers via the CBU route.
