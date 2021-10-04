Honda 2Wheelers India sells 5 crore units in two decades

Honda 2Wheelers India sells 5 crore units in two decades1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2021, 01:10 PM IST
Honda Activa is the bestselling model from the brand and remained a key product to achieve the 5 crore milestone.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on Monday has announced that it has sold more than 5 crore two-wheelers in India since 2001. The Honda Activa scooter has played a crucial role in achieving this milestone.