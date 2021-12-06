Hero MotoSports Xpulse Rally 200 breaks cover at FMSCI INSRC 2021

The new Hero Xpulse Rally 200 (developed by Hero MotoSports), has been revealed at the finals of the FMSCI INSRC 2021. The new motorcycle has been made strictly for motorsports by the racing arm of Hero MotoCorp. It comes with an array of a substantial number of updates to the previous generation Xpulse Rally bike.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a new and powerful 200 cc 4V engine which as per the official claims has been tuned to develop higher torque, acceleration, and better overall performance for the rider. Although, the company hasn't revealed the exact figures for the motorcycle.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp reaches Argentina, opens flagship store in Buenos Aires)

The updated rally bike has shed a significant amount of weight and now tips the scales at almost 20% lesser weight in comparison to the stock Xpulse 200 4V. As per the company, this significant weight reduction has been achieved using lightweight reinforced aluminum rims. Moreover, the motorcycle now also comes shod with portier performance tyres from Maxxis.

The suspension package on the new rally bike encompasses longer travel upside-down forks at the front which is backed up with a single monoshock at the back that enables the bike to tackle rugged terrain with out any drama. The bike also gets improved ergonomics package thanks to the repositioned footsteps and tapered handlebars.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp, has also emerged out as champion at the finals of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2021. This is the first National Championship win for Team Hero MotoSports. Team Hero MotoSports won Group B riding on the newly unveiled Hero MotoSports Xpulse Rally 200, which the team will be racing on in the upcoming 2022 racing season as well.