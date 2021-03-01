Hero MotoCorp sells more than five lakh two-wheelers in February

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced it had sold a total of 505,467 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of February. This is around seven thousand units more than the number of units the company had sold in the same month of 2020.

Underlining that it remains confident about the prospects in coming times, Hero MotoCorp chose to credit its February performance to quick countermeasures in the face of supply-chain issues. Banking on India's economic recovery process and a positive shift in preference for personal mobility, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer is putting up a braver face forward.

Some of the highlights in the past month for Hero MotoCorp was the setting up of a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India and taking on board 11 existing Harley-Davidson dealers.

Hero had also recently announced its highest-ever revenue for any single quarter. The company had reported revenue of Rs. 9,776 crore for the third quarter (October-December 2020) of FY’21 (vs Rs. 6,997 crore in Q3 FY’20).