Honda City and Amaze sedans are on offer with discounts ranging up to ₹88,600
Honda Amaze sedan is available with up to ₹77,000 benefits
Honda City sedan is available with benefits ranging up to ₹88,600
Honda Elevate doesn't come with any year-end benefits
Honda Cars India sells models like Amaze, City and Elevate
Honda is offering cash discounts of up to ₹25,000 for City, alongside ₹15,000 exchange bonus and ₹4,000 customer loyalty bonus
Honda is offering up to ₹25,000 corporate bonus on the City sedan
Honda Amaze gets a cash discount up to ₹35,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 and corporate discount of up to ₹3,000
With all these discounts and an upcoming price hike in January 2024, it is the best time for consumers to buy a Honda sedan