Honda is offering year-end discounts on City and Amaze sedans

Published Dec 07, 2023

Honda Elevate doesn't come with any year-end benefits

Honda Cars India sells models like Amaze, City and Elevate

Honda is offering cash discounts of up to 25,000 for City, alongside 15,000 exchange bonus and 4,000 customer loyalty bonus

Honda is offering up to 25,000 corporate bonus on the City sedan

Honda Amaze gets a cash discount up to 35,000, exchange bonus of up to 15,000 and corporate discount of up to 3,000

With all these discounts and an upcoming price hike in January 2024, it is the best time for consumers to buy a Honda sedan
