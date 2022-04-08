Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters

Google employees are eligible to get the lightweight, foldable Unagi Model One electric scooter if they choose to return to office spaces.

Google is reportedly urging its employees in the Bay Area and many other locations in the United States to return to office - even if for a few days each week, and is learnt to have offered monthly subscription plans for electric scooters for them. US media reports that Google has tied up with Unagi to offer e-scooters to employees who opt to return to office spaces.

Reports suggest that employees of Google would need to have nine days in office each month to be eligible for the e-scooters. The tech giant will pay the enrollment fee of $50 and the discounted $44.10 monthly fee for each unit for each employee. But the electric scooter isn't like the conventional battery-powered two-wheelers but is the Unagi Model One.

Unagi Model One is powered by two electric motors which produce 1.3 hp and offers 32 Nm of torque. With a top speed of 32 kmph, these electric scooters have a range of around 25 kms before needing to be plugged in.

Offering these electric scooters could be a novel way of getting employees back to work after a long work-from-home schedule which first started at the beginning of 2020, during the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. “They (Google) know there’s apprehension amongst employees. People got really accustomed to working from home. And they’re just trying to do everything they can to improve the experience of coming back," said David Hyman, Founder and CEO or Unagi. “What we hope is other companies follow suit. We think it’s a great office perk."

As per a report in the Verge, the eligible locations include Google’s Mountain View headquarters as well as its offices in Seattle, Kirkland, Irvine, Sunnyvale, Playa Vista, Austin, and New York City.

