FZS-FI Dark Knight launched with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App

Yamaha Motor India on Friday introduced the new “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X" – a Bluetooth connectivity smartphone application. Initially, the App has rolled out only on the FZS-FI Dark Knight BS 6 variant.

The Bluetooth connectivity enabled FZS-FI Dark knight motorcycle will be made available in the market starting from November 1, at a price tag of ₹1,07,700 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company says that the complete FZ-FI and FZS-FI (150cc) BS 6 range of bikes can be upgraded to this technology.

For the existing owners of the BS 6-compliant FZ-FI and FZS-FI motorcycles, an additional device can be bought as an accessory from the authorized Yamaha dealerships. This will allow users to connect to the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X App.

The new Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store for free. The application keeps the rider informed about the motorcycle's status by indicating its distance, average speed, brake count, and battery voltage. Moreover, it can also be used for features such as Answer Back, e-Lock, Locate My Bike, Riding History, Parking Record and hazard light functions. The 'Answer Back' feature isn't for answering back phone calls but just to start indicators and horn to indicate the bike's physical location.

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app also offers information about the trip such as distance, average speed, brake count, and battery voltage. "The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application is set to be the most practical, convenient and reliable Bluetooth connectivity technology available for FZ customers in India & in future we will expand to all the lineup of our two wheelers. Each of the functionalities are methodically crafted to help the bikers with a seamless experience of convenience & safety." said, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group.