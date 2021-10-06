From 117 units sold to 2,500: How this e-two-wheeler company is charting growth

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd on Wednesday announced it had sold a total of 2,500 units in the month of September this year, up from just 117 in the same month a year ago. While the sales figure is significant for the company, what it also may indicate is the growing acceptance of electric two-wheeler options in the Indian market and how prospective customers are willing to give relatively new companies a chance for their own personal mobility requirements.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility manufactures electric two-wheelers under Joy e-bike brand and offers battery-powered bike options such as Skyline, Beast, Hurricane and Thunderbolt, and e-scooters like Glob and Gen Next Nanu. The company hit the mark of 2,000 in sales for the first time in August and the September figures are likely to be a shot in the arm.

A number of factors may be contributing to higher sales figures for electric two-wheeler brands with Yatin Gupte of WardWizard Innovations specifically pointing to a few in particular. “Business activities across segments have reached pre Covid levels. On-site work demands amid the prevalence of the pandemic has necessitated the need for personal mobility, increasing the popularity of electric two-wheelers as the most preferred choice for daily commuting," he explained. “Further, with the government’s support and consistent awareness campaigns on the adoption of sustainable mobility, we are observing good traction, especially from the next-gen riders across the states."

Gupte further added that he expects the momentum to continue due to the festive period across the country. As such, his company has doubled its production capacity to two lakh units in a single shift at its Vadodara plant.