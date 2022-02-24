Copyright © HT Media Limited
Firefox launches Gravel range with Pirate bikes

Firefox Bikes has launchd premium Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0 bicycles meant for rugged terrain riding.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 12:47 PM
Firefox Gravel range bikes are specially designed for adventure riding.

Firefox Bikes has announced the launch of its Gravel range of adventure bicycles with the introduction of two new models Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0. The strengthens its product portfolio; launches Gravel range with Pirate 3.0 and Pirate 4.0. The price of the Gravel range starts from 37,900 onwards, says Firefox.

As the bicycle manufacturer claims, these adventure models come with features such as disc brakes, wider clearance and grip, out front steering geometry allowing them to ride on rough terrain despite compromising riding comfort, control and efficiency. The company also claims that these bicycles can be used for the long haul.

The Gravel range of adventure bikes come sporting exciting graphics and attractive body colours, claims the company. It also says that these bikes can be purchased through the offline dealer stores as well as using the brand's website as well.

The company claims that the out-front steering geometry of the Grave bikes ensures enough comfort over the long haul and low and forward enough for speed, efficiency and control on technical terrain. The wider gravel tyres provide better traction and more stability while riding on gravel or dirt roads, claims Firefox.

Firefox claims that the Gravel range of bikes has been designed for the widest range of uses. Commenting on the launch of this new bike range, Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes said that with the launch of Gravel bikes, the company is aiming to further consolidate its leadership in premium biking segment. "From mountains to the tarmac, these bikes are for the days when you're in the mood to explore beyond the conventional. With our new range, we are sure to expand our family of customers," Sundresan further added.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 12:47 PM IST
TAGS: Firefox bikes bicycle
