EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter breaks cover with off-road capability

Bringing more innovation to the scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp has revealed the new Xoom 160 adventure scooter concept at EICMA 2023. The new Hero Xoom 160 will be positioned as the brand’s new flagship scooter and promises off-road capability along with several segment-first features. Apart from the Xoom 160, the company also unveiled the Xoom 125R, Concept 2.5 Xtunt, Vida V1 Pro e-scooter and Vida electric dirt bikes at EICMA 2023.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 07 Nov 2023, 21:32 PM
The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter concept and draw power from a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine

The new Hero Xoom 160 concept aims to bring a brand-new capability to the scooter segment. The adventure scooter aims to tackle the road less travelled with its large proportions, comfort and a strong road presence. The scooter will be rich on the feature front and will come equipped with 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped in wider block-pattern tyres. The scooter will also be rich on the feature front with a dual chamber LED headlamp, LED taillight, keyless ignition, Smart Find, and smart key with remote seat opening.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125

Power on the Xoom 160 will come from a new 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Power and torque figures have not been revealed but the same should be on par with the competition. The Xoom 160 will come with the i3S tech with an idle stop and silent start system. Hero has not announced the production timeline yet for the adventure scooter. The scooter will make it to multiple geographies.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2023, 21:32 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Xoom 160 Hero Xoom 160 Adventure Scooter Hero Xoom 160 Hero MotoCorp EICMA 2023 EICMA
