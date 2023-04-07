2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched at 1.43 lakh, now gets traction control

Yamaha Motor India has launched the 2023 iteration of the Aerox. The scooter is now priced at ₹1,42,800 ex-showroom, Delhi. For 2023, Aerox gets a new colour scheme which is silver. Apart from this, Yamaha sells Aerox in three colour schemes, there is Metallic Black, Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. The other big addition for 2023 is the traction control system which is a segment-first feature in scooters.

Yamaha Aerox is now E20 fuel compliant and is equipped with an OBD-II system as well. Additionally, the scooter now gets a hazard switch as standard. There are no changes to the engine. It continues to come with a 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). It is the same engine found on the Yamaha R15 but has been retuned to suit the characteristics of the Aerox 155. It is now mated to a CVT transmission. The power output from the engine is 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

In terms of features, the Aerox is equipped with an LED headlight with LED positioning lamps, an LED tail lamp, a front power socket to charge mobile devices, a multi-function key and an external fuel lid. There is also under-seat storage which measures 24.5 litres. The owner can get LED turn indicators as a genuine accessory.

In terms of hardware, there are 14-inch alloy wheels, 140-section rear tyre, telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. It seems like Yamaha has not made any changes to the suspension setup which has been one of the weak points of the Aerox 155. Braking duties are performed by a 230 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. The safety features on offer are an Anti-lock braking system and side stand engine cut-off.

