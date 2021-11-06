Top Sections
The Pulsar 250 has been given a full LED lighting package including reversed LED boomerang-shaped DRLs, front LED projector headlamps and LED taillights as well.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250: Five pros and cons explained

2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2021, 05:45 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Bajaj Pulsar 250 comes based on a new engine and platform but still manages to carry over the typical Pulsar DNA.

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 comes out as a whole new product as revealed through our latest first ride report. It is based on a new engine and platform but still manages to carry over typical Pulsar DNA which is evident in the new model. Here are five pros and cons of the new bike revealed through our experience with the flagship Pulsar.

Pros:

  • Lightweight, compact chassis: The 2021 Pulsar 250 comes with an updated split-tubular frame which gives the bike very dynamic and agile handling. The use of the new chassis has also allowed Bajaj to shed some weight in comparison to the unit used before. 
  • Full LED lighting package: The new Pulsar features full LED lighting. It gets an LED headlamp along with DRLs and indicators. In addition, the tail light on the bike is also LED.
  • Less vibrations, more fun: The new Pulsar 250 is one of the most refined Pulsar models produced to date. The new engine features an off-set crank along with a counter balancer which aids in making the powertrain smooth. 
  • GFN (Glass Filled Nylon) structure: Pulsar 250 comes with GFN structure for the body panels which helps in keeping its body relatively vibration-free for a longer period of time. 
  • Evenly spread torque: Its 250 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine delivers 21.5 Nm of peak torque that is very evenly spread throughout the rev range. 
  • Cons: The new Pulsar 250 is a very nicely put-together product. There are no major cons to point out as such but it really does miss out on certain important bits such as a six-speed transmission, wider tyres, USD forks etc. But that said, the company has informed that these features have deliberately not been included since this would have the final price of the product by a fair margin. 

