Yadvinder Singh Guleria quits Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India after 2 decades

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday announced that Yadvinder Singh Guleria has resigned from the position of Director Sales & Marketing. Guleria has been part of HMSI for over two decades and played a critical role.

Guleria was previously elevated to the Board of Directors in the year 2020 and was responsible for Sales & Marketing, Customer Service, Logistics, Brand & Communication along with the new vertical of the premium motorcycle business. He was spearheading the latter which came into the company's focus in the last few years.

Guleria has been part of the company ever since the company's inception. In a recent note shared by the company, he called it quits due to ‘personal reasons’. “Yadvinder Singh Guleria has been a part of HMSI ever since its inception and has made an invaluable contribution in expanding and accelerating our business while leading several critical functions in the company. He has cited personal reasons for his decision, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI.

