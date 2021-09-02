Watch: Team rescues seven off-roader vehicles stuck in a patch of sand

Even seasoned off-roader vehicles can face woes when taking the roads not often taking, especially through soft, flat sand. Case in point is this video posted on YouTube by Matt's Off Road Recovery where a rescue team removes at least seven off-roaders stuck deep in sand, unable to rotate their wheels or move even an inch.These vehicles included a Subaru WRX, a Chevrolet Avalanche, a Toyota Tacoma, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a Toyota Tundra, a Jeep Patriot and a Chevrolet Silverado, were stuck at the Sand Hollow Lake in Utah, US. Trending cars Maruti Suzuki baleno 1197 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki ertiga 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The video starts by showing the rescue team driving to the location where these vehicles are stuck. They start by pulling the WRX out of the sand by tying chains at its front and towing it with the team's beast off roader - a tuned old Jeep Cherokee.(Also watch: On Doomsday, this Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 may well drive past extinction)

The team then moves on to the Avalanche that was deeply buried in the sand and was unable to engage its four-wheel drive to come out of the sand. It took a couple of tugs and stops to finally get the Chevy out of the sand and on to the track. Next were a Toyota Tacoma buried to its frame inside the sand and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.Then, after a short break, the team gets back to the recue task and on to its fifth rescue for the day in the same hollow sand area. This time it was a Toyota Tundra with a relatively low-profile tyres unfit for doing duties on sand. However, it was easily towed back to the hard land area. This was followed by the rescue of another Jeep vehicle, a Patriot, and then a new Chevrolet Silverado. The rescue crew also uses a custom Corvair off-road wagon to carry out the rescue operations, apart from the custom Cherokee and a few other off-roader vehicles.