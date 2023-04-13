Copyright © HT Media Limited
Watch: Man lifts, pushes Maruti hatchback alone to make way for his SUV

Watch: Man lifts, pushes Maruti hatchback alone to make way for his SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 12:46 PM
Follow us on:

A video of man lifting up and pushing aside a Maruti hatchback with his bare hands has gone viral on the internet. The man, who is a co-owner of a used car dealership in Pitampura, Delhi, was driving his Tata SUV when a wrongly parked WagonR came up in his way. His co-passenger, who was also recording him all this while, asked him to take a different route as their SUV would get stuck due to constricted space on the road ahead.

Man moves a Maruti hatchback all alone by lifting it from the rear wheel arch. (@multiwheelss/Instagram)

However, the owner of the Tata SUV took the matter into his own hands, literally. He went out of his car towards the hatchback, lifted it and pushed it aside to clear up the path. As he walked back towards his SUV, there was a sense of pride in him.

The man seems to pick up and push the WagonR with quite ease. The hatchback, which is a front wheel drive, has a kerb weight of up to 850 kilograms and has most of its weight at the front end.

The video has received more than 5.3 lakh likes at the time of filing of the report. Various internet users have praised the driver for his skills and stenghth. A user commented, “Ye Tata ki gadi chalane walon ki alag hi swag hoti hai," while another wrote, “The power of Tata transferred to the guy driving it."

Some viewers also advised others to not imitate such a stunt as it could lead to cardiac arrest or other physical problems in the body while some also commented that the car could have easily passed through the narrow street as there was enough space for the SUV. “Bhai gadi nikal to jati !!!!" and “Strength hai but dimag nahi, gaadi nikal jati side se," were some such comments.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Maruti WagonR
