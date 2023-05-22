Maruti Jimny SUV crosses 30,000 bookings

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is slated to hit the market in June 2023
It is a much-awaited model from the Maruti Suzuki camp
Once launched, it will be sold through the Nexa retail chain of the company
The SUV draws power from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine
It is capable of churning out 103 bhp of peak power and 134 Nm of maximum torque
Transmission options include five-speed and four-speed automatic units
The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm and comes with 210 mm of ground clearance
It offers 208 litres of boot storage
Jimny will be available in two trim options: Zeta and Alpha