Maruti Jimny SUV crosses 30,000 bookings

Published May 22, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is slated to hit the market in June 2023

It is a much-awaited model from the Maruti Suzuki camp

Once launched, it will be sold through the Nexa retail chain of the company

The SUV draws power from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine

It is capable of churning out 103 bhp of peak power and 134 Nm of maximum torque

Transmission options include five-speed and four-speed automatic units

The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm and comes with 210 mm of ground clearance

It offers 208 litres of boot storage

Jimny will be available in two trim options: Zeta and Alpha
It will be available in seven different exterior colour options. For details...
