Volkswagen in talks to sell Bugatti to Croatian entrepreneur: Report

Volkswagen is in talks to sell its supercar brand Bugatti to Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac, Manager Magazin said on Thursday citing people familiar with the talks.

The sale to Mate Rimac will be discussed by Volkswagen's committees this year, Manager Magazin said.

Bugatti, Mate Rimac and Volkswagen declined to comment.

Rimac has developed an electric supercar platform, which he supplies to other carmakers, including Automobili Pininfarina. Volkswagen unit Porsche owns a stake in Rimac.

