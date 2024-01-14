Copyright © HT Media Limited
Uber launches electric auto rickshaw service in Ayodhya, plans further expansion

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jan 2024, 17:41 PM
Uber India has commenced its services in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh with electric auto rickshaws under Uber Auto. The shared mobility service provider plans to introduce UberGo and Uber Intercity in the next phase. (REUTERS)

Ride-hailing service provider Uber has commenced electric auto rickshaw service in Ayodhya under its popular category, Uber Auto. The flag-off was done by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following the launch of the electric auto rickshaw service, Uber also plans to start operations of UberGo in Ayodhya alongside Uber Intercity. By launching these ride-hailing services in the city, the shared mobility aggregator claims to offer a wider option for inter-city travel needs in Ayodhya. Also, with the intercity service, it claims to offer mobility service between Ayodhya and other popular destinations within Uttar Pradesh.

The service expansion into Ayodhya aligns with Uber's growth plans in India and builds on the ride-hailing company's 'India to Bharat' strategy to increase its footprint and product offerings to more and more regional markets, claims the company.

Speaking about the launch of Uber's service in Ayodhya, Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said that with this expansion, the company is not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims but also unlocking earning opportunities for many people in the region. “We are excited to expand our services to Ayodhya as it emerges on the travel map of millions. With this expansion, we are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region. We are committed to contributing to the city’s tourism, promoting a seamless travel experience and fostering sustainable economic growth," he added

Earlier in 2023, Uber India introduced its pure electric ride-hailing service, Uber Green. The company plans to deploy around 25,000 electric cars with the help of its fleet partners, including Lithium Urban Technologies, Moove and Everest Fleet in the next three years. At present, the ride-hailing service provider company offers its services in 125 cities across India including top and lower-tier cities and towns.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2024, 17:41 PM IST
TAGS: Uber shared mobility ride sharing electric vehicle EV electric mobility
