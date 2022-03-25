Copyright © HT Media Limited
Uber adds New York's iconic yellow cabs to its app network

By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 25 Mar 2022, 10:18 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.

Uber on Thursday informed that it will now start listing New York's iconic yellow cabs for users on its mobile application. Faced with a driver shortage in what is one of the biggest markets for the company, Uber is also simultaneously looking at expanding within the taxi market.

In many western countries, including the US, private car owners are primarily part of the Uber network and not official city taxi services. But Uber is looking to tap into a $120 billion industry by getting fleet operators to be part of its network. Reports suggest that it has already added over 1.22 lakh taxis to its network in 2021 with the eventual stated objective of adding every taxi by year 2025. But while the tie-up with New York City cabs will add just 13,600 units to its network, it is a significant step because the city is a major and vibrant commercial and tourism center.

The pandemic has compelled cab-aggregating services like Uber to rethink plans and strategies while exploring newer areas to foray into. Drivers part of ride-hailing apps dropped out in large numbers during the course of the pandemic worldwide. But Uber in particular is now banking on ingraining taxi operators to offer customers with the same level of mobility ease as before, if not better.

