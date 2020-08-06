Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey surged 387.5% year-on-year in July, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Wednesday

It reflected a rash of purchases after the country's partial coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

In the January-July period, sales rose 60.3% year-on-year, the association also said. It forecast sales for this year at 650,000-700,000 vehicles.

