This fully autonomous snow plow robot will keep your driveway clear of snow

27 Dec 2021, 10:04 AM IST

  • Safety systems on the snowbot include lidar technology that enables it to automatically detect obstacle.

  • The Snowbot S1 has a run time of 1.5 hours and it can handle up to 12 inches of snow in a single pass.

In areas where it snows in winters, it gets very difficult to keep the driveway from home to public road clear of snow. Often, these areas witness knee deep snow in peak winter and manually removing snow can be tiresome. But Snowbot has a solution to all snowy problems.

The company has introduced what it calls - the world's first autonomous snowblower robot. Called Snowbot S1, the snowblower can help clean driveways filled with snow, and can even keep yards and sidewalk free of snow throughout the day. 

The chargeable mobile robot can work as long as its charge lasts and can be operated remotely by connecting to mobile phone or remote controller. The Snowbot S1 has a run time of 1.5 hours and it can handle up to 12 inches of snow in a single pass. This snow blower uses an algorithm that helps it plan exactly where it should throw the snow to clear the driveway.

The Snowbot S1 doesn't have any boundary wire and instead uses a unique set of terminals to operate. Its navigation system is composed of four Ultra Wideband (UWB) positioning terminals - three of which are signal sender and one is receiver. 

Safety systems on the snowbot include lidar technology that enables it to automatically detect obstacle. It features buzzing alarms that are designed to notify the owner of potential danger in case obstacles get close to the robot. There is also an emergency stop button for an immediate stop of the working robot, if such a need arises. 

The remote controller that comes along features a joystick to clean snow wherever the owner wants and especially at the tough spots, just to give users the feeling of playing a game. Snowbot is currently inviting applications for beta testers for its Snowbot S1.

